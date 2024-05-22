Suggestions

LG interacts with Yuva Sangam delegation

May 22, 2024

SRINAGAR, MAY 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the youth delegation from Maharashtra, at Raj Bhawan.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the Youth who are on a five-day visit to J&K for Yuva Sangam, under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. He said the initiative aims to strengthen people-to-people connections between youth, including on-campus and off-campus students, of the two regions.

“Yuva Sangam reflects the spirit of NEP 2020 with a focus on experiential learning and youth are provided with the opportunity to explore the rich diversity of the country and diverse facets of ancient heritage. During the tours, multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas- Tourism, Traditions, Development, People-to-People connect and Technology is provided to the youth delegation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the deep spiritual, cultural, emotional, and creative bond between J&K and Maharashtra. He said since Bhakti-Kaal, the two region’s traditions are deeply rooted in devotional beliefs. He also informed the delegates that land has been provided to construct Maharashtra Bhawan in J&K UT.

The Lt Governor also motivated the students to dedicate themselves to project-based learning and they should aspire to provide solutions to the challenges of society.

He also recalled the valuable contribution of great personalities of Maharashtra to nation-building.

Faculty members of NIT Srinagar and Nodal Officers were also present on the occasion.

