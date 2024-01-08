Jammu, Jan 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the newly constructed officers’ quarters of the estate department at Jammu.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary Alok Kumar were present on the occasion.

Officers’ quarters have been built with utmost attention to detail, ensuring the comfort and convenience of the officers.

The new quarters are equipped with modern amenities and facilities, creating a harmonious balance between functionality and aesthetic appeal.



The government aims to create an environment that fosters productivity, efficiency, and overall well-being by investing in infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.