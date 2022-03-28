Jammu: The Jammu Civil Society for Art & Literature in collaboration with J&K Waqf Board organized a felicitation ceremony for the newly appointed board members and elected chairperson here on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest on the occasion.

A statement issued by the organisers said the Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and newly appointed members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Mohammad Hussain, Sohail Kazmi and Nawab Din were felicitated by the LG in presence of Mohammad Aslam Qureshi (Rtd IAS) President, Naseem Malik Vice President and Khalid Hussain Secretary of JCSAL. Several prominent citizens, bureaucrats, journalists and eminent personalities were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said that Waqf in J&K is associated with public faith and the Board has a tough task ahead to steam-line the shrine-management and productive use of assets and properties. He said the government will provide all support to the new Board at all levels.

Kashmiri poetry collection ‘Rude Harand’ by Waqf Board Member Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem was released by Lt Governor and Dr Darakhshan Andrabi during the event. Congratulating Dr Haleem for his poetry book, LG said these poems are of human concern and spiritual quest and such poetry lasts for long as it addresses the inner realities of every human in all ages. Speaking on the occasion Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said she along with her able and dynamic team has a hugely challenging task of reforming the Waqf management as per the people’s expectations and the Board has begun the transformation in the Waqf Management system. Thanking JCSAL and LG, Dr Andrabi said that the felicitation is yet another reminder of the responsibilities entrusted to them.

Prominent persons who were part of the celebration included BJP General Secretary Organisation Ashok Koul, Ex-Deputy Chief Ministers Kavinder Gupta & Muzaffar Beg, BJP leaders Munish Gupta, Mayor & Deputy Mayor of Jammu.