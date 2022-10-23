Srinagar, October 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.

In a message, the Lt Governor said that the festival of lights, Deepawali, is a harbinger of joy, happiness and prosperity, celebrates the victory of good over evil, of knowledge over ignorance and inspires us to fight darkness in all spheres of life.

“May this festival of lights bring joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to all and illuminate the path of progress and well-being,” the Lt Governor added.