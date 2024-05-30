LG Expresses Grief Over Tragic Loss of Lives in Akhnoor Bus Accident

JAMMU, MAY 30: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed his deep anguish on the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said, “The Bus accident in Akhnoor is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured”.