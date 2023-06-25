Srinagar, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the prominent members of PRIs, Civil Society organizations, Trade, Business and Spiritual Leaders and discussed the preparations and arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lt Governor urged the prominent citizens for active participation of all sections of society in the 62-day long festivity, starting from 1st July.

“We all have one purpose, one idea, our conscience is one, we are devoted to one message of peace, brotherhood, progress and prosperity of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

Society has always welcomed the devotees of Baba Amarnath Ji with open arms and has ensured their needs are taken care of. This is a beautiful example of peaceful and harmonious co-existence, he added.

“These are our ancient values, our Sanskar and I have seen its expression in collective efforts of the society in the last three years to take J&K UT to new heights of success. We are ready to welcome pilgrims and hope they will go back to their respective states as brand ambassadors of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant role of members of civil society groups, elected representatives, spiritual leaders and all the stakeholders in bringing the people together on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

“संगच्छध्वं संवदध्वं सं वो मनांसि जानताम्, देवा भागं यथा पूर्वे सञ्जानाना उपासते. Let us all walk together, let our thoughts and resolve be one, and work together for the progress of the society with one mind and with the spirit of oneness,” he said.

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra provides social, economic and spiritual opportunity to the people. Under the intellectual leadership of prominent citizens of society, people get a chance to discuss new ideas and reforms, the Lt Governor added.

Every citizen of J&K UT is a stakeholder of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. All the suggestions and inputs are welcomed to make the pilgrimage more memorable for the devotees, he further added.

The meeting also discussed arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival and celebration of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji. The Lt Governor informed the prominent citizens that a district-wise review was conducted recently to monitor preparations and ensure all the arrangements for Eid festival.

Sh Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; DDC Chairpersons, civil society members, representatives of various organizations, religious heads, community leaders shared their valuable suggestions and assured support and cooperation to the administration in the peaceful and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Responding to the demands and issues projected during the interaction, the Lt Governor assured that the appropriate steps will be taken to meet the developmental needs of the people.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh RK Goyal, ACS Home; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, senior officials of Police and Civil Administration were also present during the meeting.