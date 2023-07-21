SRINAGAR, JULY 21: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting, today at Civil Secretariat, to review performance of the Department of Social Welfare, functioning of various verticals and implementation of Central and UT’s welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Social safety net, social and economic empowerment of underprivileged is our top priority. The benefits of overall progress and economic growth must reach marginalised sections of society and it is our moral and constitutional duty to address the needs of the last man in the queue and ensure dignity to all,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the officers to ensure 100% saturation of all welfare schemes and impact assessment of ongoing schemes. The process for the documentation and sanctioning of the eligible applications should be responsive, seamless and simplified, he added.

Bring about change in the delivery mechanisms by making field functionaries more accountable, participative and integrate efforts to achieve social objectives. Right to education, empowerment of women, joyful childhood, greater security and quality life to elderly to be ensured, the Lt Governor told the officers.

While reviewing the implementation of welfare schemes for women and children, the Lt Governor said the safety and security of Women and Children in UT is utmost priority for administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed for a dedicated integrated mechanism for conducting awareness programmes and ensuring cases are reported, investigated and stringent action is taken. All possible assistance must be provided to those in distress, he added.

The meeting also discussed the welfare measures for persons with disabilities, Transgenders, old aged and senior citizens, SCs/STs, Pahari community and other beneficiaries.

“Adequate attention and sensitivity required to increase employment opportunities for disadvantaged groups under SC,ST, OBC Development Corporation and Women Development Corporation and Self Employment Schemes so that they can be made equal partners in development,” the Lt Governor said.

He directed for impact assessment of rehabilitation efforts of the drug abuse victims. Create avenues for their self-employment, handholding for livelihood generations and capacity building to integrate them back into the society, he added.

The Lt Governor instructed the Social Welfare Department to organize two Mega Camps for persons with disabilities, in collaboration with the Government of India, one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

He further directed for involving Deputy Commissioners and PRI members for 100% saturation of disability certificates to all the eligible beneficiaries.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the implementation of schemes and programmes like Mission Vatsalya; Ladli Beti; Marriage Assistance Scheme; infrastructure up-gradation of children and senior citizen homes; working of One Stop Centres; Drug demand reduction and de-addiction activities; Community Mobilization and IEC activities of the department.

Discussions were also held on recruitment of Sanginis and Sahayikas; rehabilitation of children on streets; close monitoring of help-lines; clearing pendency, penetration of new Anganwadi centres at grassroot level; implementation of Poshan Tracker and participation of inmate of children homes in Independence Day events.

Ms. Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department gave a detailed overview of the working of the department.

She further briefed the meeting on the Constitution of various Committees; best practices of the department; achievements of students from Residential School for Visually Impaired; compensation under POCSO etc.

All children homes are branded uniformly across UT as Palaash (for Boys), Pareesha (for Girls) and Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA) as Phulwadi, it was informed.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Heads of Departments and senior officers of Social Welfare Department.