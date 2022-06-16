Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated a revamped Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar to the sportspersons today.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said J&K UT is inching closer towards achieving excellence in sports.

“Our promising sportspersons are being given maximum opportunities for training in India and abroad.

We have ensured a secure and attractive career track for medal winners in National as well as Int’l Games. For the first time after 2014, at least 200 sportspersons will get Govt jobs in coming months. Our objective is to create maximum incentives for talented sportspersons,” he said.

Asserting that he was truly inspired by the heart-warming performance of our athletes in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana, the LG said: “J&K has improved its medal tally and now our players with a strong winner’s instinct are aiming for gold in upcoming Asian & World Championships.”

“On one hand, the Govt is giving wings to dream of youth while on the other, the enemies of peace are making nefarious attempts to misguide them. I urge our young generation to dedicate themselves in shaping J&K’s future,” he added.