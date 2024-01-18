Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Chairs Inaugural Advisory Board Meeting for Entrepreneurship Development (ABCDE).

During the meeting, the Lt Governor highlighted the significance of the newly formed board under the J&K Higher Education Council. The focus was on enhancing the collaboration between industry and academia, fostering new partnerships with corporations.

He urged higher education institutions in the UT to revolutionize traditional classroom learning, reshape curricula to prioritize entrepreneurial education. The goal is to cultivate critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and encourage hands-on activities and projects in collaboration with various industries.