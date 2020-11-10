LG bans private practice of SKIMS medicos

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Tuesday banned private practice by the medical professionals and practitioners associated with Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

According to an official order, any official found not in compliance will face penal action and action warranted under service rules.

“In pursuance of the said order, Director SKIMS / Ex Officio Secretary to government Dr A G Ahangar has sought absolute compliance of the Government Order which he said served the public interest,” read an official statement from SKIMS.

He said the order casts legal and moral responsibility on in-service faculty and medical professionals associated with the Institute and added that any deviation or non-compliance noticed at any stage from any faculty or staff member will be responded with strict action as envisaged in the government order banning the private practice.

Dr Ahangar expressed hope and exuded confidence that the faculty and medical staff of the Institute will uphold the established precedent of moral standards and professional responsibility befitting their reputation and professional demands.

Dr Ahangar while appreciating the incredible contribution from all the medical professionals and other Supportive Services said the SKIMS staff will continue to render exemplary performance in managing COVID-19 pandemic at SKIMS and offered his best wishes to them, at the same time expressed confidence in upholding the medical ethics and their professional values of the highest order.

He also appealed to the public at large to observe all the SOPs and guidelines in facing the challenges posed by the COVID -19 pandemic. He solicited the support of public in their own interest and not to lower the guard till the pandemic is over.