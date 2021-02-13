LeT militant responsible for killing 3 BJP workers arrested in Jammu: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, during a “surprise raid” in Samba district of Jammu, top officials said Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, said that a police team from Anantnag district acting on lead, laid a siege in Samba area of Jammu region and arrested Lashkar (TRF) militant Zahoor Ahmed Rather alias Khalid alias Sahil.

“He has killed three BJP workers in Kulgam last year and one policeman at Furrah in Kulgam. The arrested militant is being brought to Kashmir for further investigations,” IGP Kumar said. (KNO)