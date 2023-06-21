Last month, a group of young Moroccan filmmakers made their debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France, capturing three esteemed awards and gaining recognition. Bilal Marmid, a film critic who covered the festival, remarked that the Moroccan films showcased at Cannes are among the finest in the history of Moroccan cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the winners was 32-year-old director Asmae El Moudir, who received the coveted prize for directing in the Un Certain Regard section for her film “Kadib Abyad” (“The Mother of All Lies”). The documentary delves into her family’s untold history during Morocco’s “Years of Lead,” a period marked by political oppression under King Hassan II from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Since archival footage from that time was unavailable, El Moudir ingeniously constructed a miniature set replicating her childhood neighborhood in Casablanca, using figurines to narrate her family’s story against the backdrop of the violent suppression of the city’s “bread riots” in June 1981. The process of making the film took her a decade and allowed her to come to terms with a tumultuous past, even though it involved violence.

El Moudir, whose family members were featured in the film, expressed her joy at fulfilling her childhood dream of being at Cannes and emphasized the significance of winning an award.

Another director, 38-year-old Kamal Lazraq, set his debut feature film “Les Meutes” (“Hounds”) in Casablanca, which earned the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard section. The film takes viewers on a nightmarish journey through the city’s suburbs as a father and son attempt to dispose of a corpse following a botched kidnapping. Lazraq describes it as a “feverish road movie” featuring two non-professional actors who bring authenticity and intensity to the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the challenges faced during the long and arduous shoot, the director expressed satisfaction that the film was well-received and provided comic relief. Lazraq hopes that the diverse range of films showcased at Cannes will inspire young people to pursue their filmmaking aspirations.

Zineb Wakrim, a 22-year-old director, secured third place in the student film award La Cinef for her short film “Ayyur” (“Moon” in Morocco’s Berber language). Her film portrays the lives of two teenagers afflicted with a rare genetic disease that renders them hypersensitive to sunlight. Wakrim views the opportunity to present her film at Cannes as a triumph for young filmmakers, highlighting the significance of the achievement for youth.

The success of Moroccan cinema traces back to the 1970s and ’80s with the emergence of influential filmmakers like Mustapha Derkaoui, Ahmed Bouanani, and Ahmed Maanouni. In recent years, directors such as Faouzi Bensaidi, Nabil Ayouch, and Maryam Touzani have also garnered acclaim individually. Morocco has been actively supporting and promoting its national cinema by allocating 60 million dirhams annually since 2012 to film productions. Asmaa El Alaoui, a director and the head of the ISCA film school in Rabat, sees the recent triumphs at Cannes as a tremendous source of inspiration for aspiring filmmakers, affirming that hard work, patience, and passion can lead to success.