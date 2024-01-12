SRINAGAR: A leopard was captured alive in Sharakwara Wagoora area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that the leopard was captured after Wildlife Department received a call about its presence in Sharakwara area. “Soon after getting the information, the leopard was captured without causing any damage or injury to anyone.”

The wild cat will be taken to a safer location and will be set free, official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)