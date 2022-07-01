Pune-based mother of two Preeti Maske is the first woman to set a new world record by riding a cycle from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes. She covered approximately 430 km. The route is said to be one of the toughest with high-altitude terrains and reduced oxygen availability.

The Border Roads Organization’s Chief Engineer, Leh, Brigadier Gaurav Karki, flagged off Preeti around 6 am June 22. At 1:13 pm on June 24, she finished the ride at Manali.

Congratulations Ms Preeti Maske- Its a Guinness Record.



55 hours & 13 minutes, is all she needed to cycle from Leh to Manali, approx 430 km. The ultra cycling effort in High Altitude terrain with reduced Oxygen availability speaks volumes of her tenacity and determination. pic.twitter.com/tGDjzKcAhm — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) June 26, 2022

Preeti had to use oxygen while travelling after getting out of breath at high passes.

