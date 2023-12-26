An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India,” NCS posted on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)