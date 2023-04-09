Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s last track Mera Na was released , much to the joy of his loyal fanbase across the world. The singer, who was shot dead in a brutal attack on May 29, 2022, had recorded the song and it has now been released posthumously. The song also features international artists Burna Boy and Steel Banglez.

The audio and video of the song have been released simultaneously and shows clippings from Sidhu’s concerts and the graffities of him drawn around the world. The rap in the song is done by Burna Boy whereas the music has been given by Steel Banglez. The song ends with the line ‘legends never die’ and a visual of Sidhu looking down from heaven at the voices of support he got after his demise.

The song’s visuals also show how the late singer is still alive in the hearts of people in Punjab and foreign countries, with his stickers and face on walls, trucks and bikes. The song also has footage of Sidhu being mobbed by his fans during public appearances. The video also has footage from rapper Drake’s concert in which he wore a T-shirt paying tribute to Sidhu.

Listening to their idol’s voice with Mera Na brought waves of emotions in the hearts of the singer’s massive loyal fan-base across the world. The song was released on his official YouTube channel and his Instagram channel and was flooded with comments from fans. A fan commented, “5 Million views in 4 Hour. Even Death can’t stop his legacy. SIDHU FOREVER”, another fan wrote, “Let’s again give a big tribute to the legend Sidhu moose wala sir”. A user on Instagram wrote, “Jaan aa gayi awaaz sun ke bhai di (Feeling energetic after listening to brother’s voice).

Mera Na is Sidhu’s third song which has been released after his death. The other two songs were SYL and a track on Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa. Mera Na reached 1 million views in just 15 minutes of release on YouTube, something that his fans have also pointed out in the comments section on YouTube.

Sidhu was gunned down near Mansa in Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government had reduced his security cover along with that of many others in the state. The 28-year-old was shot dead while he was driving his SUV in the Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district along with two others. He was rushed to the Mansa Civil Hospital where he was declared dead.