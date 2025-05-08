Lead Bank Gbl holds awareness event at CUK Green Campus

GANDERBAL, MAY 08: Lead Bank Ganderbal, in collaboration with FLCC and CFL Ganderbal, organized an awareness event at the Central University of Kashmir, Green Campus, focusing on Social Security Schemes, Cyber Frauds, and Financial Literacy. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Deputy Registrar Abdul Rasheed Sahib and was attended by all faculty members, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

The speakers for the event included Malik Zahoor (FLCC Ganderbal), Shabir Ahmad (CFL Ganderbal), Bilal Ahmad (CFL Kangan), Shahid (CFL Ganderbal), and Bilal Bhat (CFL Safapora). Each speaker delivered insightful presentations on their respective topics.

Malik Zahoor elaborated on Social Security Schemes such as PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY, highlighting their benefits and enrollment processes. Bilal Wani spoke in detail about the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSA) and its importance in securing the financial future of girl children. Shabir Ahmad addressed the gathering on the rising concern of digital frauds, providing valuable tips on prevention and awareness. Bilal Bhat emphasized the importance of financial literacy and raised awareness about the dangers of gambling apps and online scams that impact the community.

The event was moderated by Bilal Bhat, who ensured smooth transitions between the sessions and engaged the audience during the interactive Q&A session that followed the presentations.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Deputy Registrar, Green Campus, Central University of Kashmir, who appreciated the efforts of Lead Bank Ganderbal, FLCC, and CFL teams for their initiatives in spreading financial awareness among the community.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation, with attendees expressing appreciation for the informative sessions and practical knowledge shared during the event.