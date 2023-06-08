Social media giant Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has started a verified service in India at a monthly subscription price of Rs 699 for mobile apps.

As per the company statement, Meta is planning to roll out verified service on the web in the coming months at a subscription price of Rs 599 per month.

“Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India starting today. People can purchase a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, we’ll also introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month,” the company statement said.

The other news Zuckerberg shared today is that Meta will continue to honor “legacy blue badge” globally for those who were verified before the launch of Meta Verified based on existing criteria. This a differentiator from how Twitter had approached its own verification system — saying it would yank the legacy badges away from users in the hopes that they would convert to paid subscribers. The move didn’t apparently work, as Twitter quietly updated the badges’ text to now show when a user had first become verified, including the legacy verified crowd.