Infiltration bid foiled, militant killed along LoC in Poonch: Army

Jammu: One infiltrator was killed on Wednesday by the Army while foiling an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence sources said the infiltrator was killed in the Keeri sector of the LoC in the Poonch district where alert troopers foiled an infiltration bid.

“At about 5.50 a.m. today alert troops challenged a group of infiltrators on the Indian side of the LoC in the Keeri sector.

“In the ensuing firefight one infiltrator has been killed from whose possession one AK-47 rifle and ammunition was recovered.

“Operation against the intruders is still going on in the area”, sources said.(IANS)