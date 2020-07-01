by Monitor News Bureau 2 min read

3-year-old survives but grandfather killed during cross firing in Kashmir’s Sopore

A cop carried away a 3 year old boy whose grandfather, a civilian was killed in the cross firing between security forces and militants in Sopore on Wednesday morning.

A CRPF man and a father of a three-year-old baby were killed while three CRPF men received bullet injuries after militants attacked CRPF patrolling party in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

 

A police official said that a civilian identified as Bashir Ahmed of HMT, Srinagar, who was carrying three-year-old baby in his lap, also died after receiving bullets.

In heart-wrenching images, the child is seen sitting on the blood-splattered body of his grandfather, a civilian caught in the crossfire.

“The baby was wailing at the body . A police man reached the spot and rescued the baby by taking him in his lap,” the official said.

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *