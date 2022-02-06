Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for singer Kumari Lata Mangeshkar – who passed away in Mumbai this morning.

“As a mark of respect to Kumari Lata Mangeshkar, who has passed away, the Government of India has decided that there shall be two days State Mourning on 06.02.2022 to 07.02.2022 throughout the country. It has been decided that: a) The National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly; and b) There shall be no official entertainment during the mourning”, reads a notification.

These decisions are brought into notice of all the concerned for information and necessary action, it reads further. (GNS)