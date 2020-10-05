Lashkar militants, one of them from Pakistan, involved in Pampore attack: IGP

‘Highway best choice for militants to target forces; we don’t retaliate in view of civilian vehicles’

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Monday said that the attack on CPRF men at Kandizal near Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was carried out by two-bike borne Lashkar-e-Toiba militants who have been identified and hunt to “neutralize them” has been started.

“Two militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba came on a motor bike and fired indiscriminately at the CRFP Road Opening Party at Kandizal near Pampore. Two CRPF men died in the incident and three others sustained injuries who are stable,” IGP Kashmir told news agency Kashmir News Observer reporter at the site of incident.

He said that the attackers have been identified as Saifullah, a Pakistani militant and another one is a local.

“Hunt is on to track them down and I am hopeful they will be neutralized soon,” the IGP said.

He said that militants find it easy to target security forces on the highway. “Highway is a busy place where hundreds of civilian vehicles pass every day. If we retaliate and fire indiscriminately too, there will be civilian causality,” the IGP said, adding that “the attackers managed to flee from the spot.”

About another exchange of fire between militants and security forces at Parinad area of Awantipore, he said: “There was an initial exchange of fire but then no contact was established thereafter.” (KNO)