Large number of migrants participate in voting 

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 18: Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), said that a large number of Kashmiri migrants participated in the voting process in the first phase of Assembly Elections.

Terming the report claiming that Kashmiri migrant voters faced difficulties during the voting process for the 1st phase of J&K Assembly Elections-2024 at special polling stations, including Purkhoo and Roop Nagar, the Official handout stated that ‘These claims are false, unverified, vague and lacking specificity.’

Contrary to the report, a large number of Kashmiri migrants participated in the voting process without any reported issues. Helpdesks equipped with laptops have been established at all the special polling stations, specifically to facilitate Kashmiri migrant voters. Free transportation facilities from designated locations for the to & fro movement of Kashmiri migrant voters have been provided at all locations. The Chief Electoral Officer’s visit to the polling stations was routine, and not in response to any complaints, as the report falsely implied. Besides, no official version was obtained by the reporter about the alleged complaints.

No complaints have been officially received from any migrant voters, and all polling stations are well-prepared with essential facilities to ensure a smooth and transparent voting experience. Furthermore, the entire election process has been meticulously monitored by senior officials, General Observers, Zonal Officers/Camp Commandants, Sectoral/Zonal Magistrates, and Micro Observers ensuring transparency and efficiency at every level. No complaint has been received from any quarter.

The administration remains committed to providing a seamless voting process for all Kashmiri migrant voters and has always taken swift action to address any concerns during elections. The vague and unsubstantiated nature of these claims only serves to mislead the public, and we strongly condemn such inaccurate and unsubstantiated reporting.