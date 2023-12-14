Srinagar, J&K, December 13, 2023 – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Srinagar celebrated the landmark decision to implement the Anand Marriage Act in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior party officials, including Salinder Singh (Office Incharge Kashmir), Harbinder Singh (UT Secretary Minority Morcha), Avtar Singh DDC (General Secretary Pulwama), Harjit Singh, and Amarjeet Singh (Vice President Minority), joined esteemed Sikh leaders to express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for addressing a long-standing demand of the Sikh community.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s Ordinance 597 paves the way for implementing the Anand Marriage Act, recognizing and legally validating traditional Sikh marriages solemnized through the Anand Karaj ceremony. This crucial step was lauded by the BJP leaders, who congratulated the Sikh community on this significant legislative achievement.

“The Anand Marriage Act signifies a commendable effort to safeguard the rich cultural and religious practices associated with Sikh marriages,” said Salinder Singh. “This fulfillment of a long-standing demand ensures the legal recognition and acknowledgment of marriages conducted in accordance with Sikh traditions, representing a historic moment for our community.”

Beyond the Sikh community, the BJP leaders see this implementation as a milestone in strengthening the cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. They believe it fosters inclusivity and respect for diverse traditions within the Union Territory, setting a positive precedent for cultural preservation.