The 15th round of Sino-India Corps-Commander level talks began at Chushul-Moldo point on Line of Actual Control (LAC) to resolve the 22-month stalemate

ADVERTISEMENT

The main focus of the talks is the completion of the stalled disengagement process in the Hot Springs (Patrolling Point-15) areas.

The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the newly-appointed Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

The Indian side is also expected to insist on disengagement as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points including resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The 14th round of talks had taken place on January 12 and did not result in any significant headway in resolving the row in the remaining friction points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” a joint statement issued after the 14th round of talks said.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.