Riyadh: Anyone serving harmful foods to Hajis will be sentenced to 10-year in jail and fined 10 million Saudi Riyals, the Saudi Arabia government said

IN a tweet, Saudi Public Prosecution warned against distributing foodstuffs deemed to be harmful to health among pilgrims and can lead to imprisonment and hefty fines.

Public Prosecution further said that the violator will be prevented from practicing any food-related business, the license will be revoked and the final court ruling in the case will be published at the violator’s expense.

On June 2, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) declared that the penalty for those who have been caught fingerprinting for Haj without acquiring a permit will be deported from Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

Over one million pilgrims will perform the Hajj this year.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia issued a decree wherein anybody caught stealing baggage of air passengers will be fined 500,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and sent to 5 years in jail.

Saudi Public Prosecution through its official account on Twitter warned that anyone who attempts to steal the property in an aircraft or the belongings of passengers traveling on board is considered a perpetrator of one of the major crimes that necessitate arrest and accountability.

Article 167 of the Civil Aviation Law also states that any person who attempts to commit an illegal act stipulated in Article 154 shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, a fine not exceeding SR500,000, or both penalties together.

On May 19, Saudi Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of 200,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and 5 years in jail on anyone who forces or threatens someone to perjure.

On May 10, the Saudi Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of one million Saudi Riyals and 15 years in jail on anyone who is caught enabling intruders to infiltrate Saudi Arabia.