‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: BJP MLA files complaint against actor Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for violating COVID-19 norms when he visited Ghaziabad’s Loni for the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

In his complaint, Kishore alleged that the ‘3 Idiots’ star didn’t wear a face mask while meeting the fans. He accused Khan of not following the social distancing norms, a report in DNA said. The MLA also demanded a case be registered against Aamir Khan under the Epidemic Act.

The ‘PK’ actor had earned ire of netizens after his photos with the First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan circulated on social media. The 55-year-old, who went to Turkey on a recce for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in August 2020, received flak for meeting Turkish officials during his visit.

Erdogan had shared photos with Aamir on Twitter and said that she was pleased to know that the actor would wrap up the shoot of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Turkey. She wrote, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”

Aamir Khan’s meeting with Emine Erdogan stirred controversy due to Turkey’s pro-Pakistan stand and its support for Kashmir issue in the United Nations. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited Pakistan in February, had said that he will support the country’s stand on Kashmir issue.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the remake of ‘Forrest Grump’, was originally slated to hit the silver screens in December 2020. Keeping in mind the pandemic, the makers have decided to postpone the release date to Christmas 2021.