The Season 4 of highly popular Turkish series Kuruluş Osman is all set for its big finale.

Kuruluş Osman announced on its Facebook page that the season is concluding on Wednesday.

The makers also shared a clip of the past episode while making the announcement.

https://www.facebook.com/kurulusosman/videos/214551890965060

“Establishment Ottoman, 129. With its episode, it achieved 7.40% rating in All Persons category, 22.09% viewing share, 5.03% rating in EU category, 16.71% viewing share and 6.74% rating in 20+ABC1 category, 19.16% viewing share; it became the most watched series of all groups,” it said.