SRINAGAR: Four female Wushu players, Mehreen Banday, Pakeeza Qurashi, Rasiba Jaan, and Salika, showcased their exceptional skills in the Khelo India Women’s Wushu League held in Uttarakhand.

Notably, Salika emerged victorious, clinching the Gold medal, while the remaining three players secured Silver medals.

Hailing from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the players expressed their enthusiasm and determination to train harder for upcoming national events upon their return from the Khelo India games.

Mehreen Banday said they initially underwent trials in Srinagar for Khelo India women’s teams, during which they secured Gold.

Subsequently, they were selected for the Federation Cup, leading to their participation in the Uttarakhand event based on their performances.

Banday is simultaneously preparing for the Wushu games to be held in Goa, and aims to secure Gold. “I’m preparing to ensure that I win Gold there. I was not the sole individual but carrying the expectations of the people of an entire district, which really feels proud,” she added.

Pakeeza Qureshi expressed her happiness with the team’s performance, emphasizing how it greatly uplifts the morale of other players and encourages their active participation in games. “I firmly believe that being a girl makes no difference with commitment and dedication to the game.”

Salika Tariq expressed pride in taking part in the Khelo India games in Uttarakhand. “We have won medals in the past as well but the welcome we received this time was overwhelming and encouraging. It is heartwarming to see not only family, friends and relatives, but the entire district celebrating our win.”

“Our performance shall surely be a source of encouragement for all girls who still feel shy to take part in the Wushu games,” she said. (KNO)

