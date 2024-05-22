Kumar reviews functioning of PWD in North Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Secretary, Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings), Bhupinder Kumar, today visited Baramulla and chaired a meeting to review performance and functioning of North Kashmir zone of PWD besides assessing progress on works under execution.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, Chief Engineer Kashmir, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other concerned officers. During the meeting, the Administrative Secretary had comprehensive assessment of all the works being executed under NABARAD, PMGSY, RIDF and other developmental programs in north zone comprising Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, besides reviewing physical and financial achievements of all the mega ongoing projects.

While reviewing progress and achievements in the North Kashmir zone, the Administrative Secretary asked the officers to complete all projects within the stipulated timelines. He stressed that all major projects undertaken should have a set deadline of two years before initiation for benefit of the general public.

Meanwhile, the Secretary exhorted upon the officers to maintain synergy and coordination with other stakeholder departments to remove all bottlenecks hindering the pace of works.

Bhupinder Kumar further emphasized upon the officers to establish a proper mechanism for monitoring of all ongoing works so that the minor impediments can be resolved for effective implementation.

The Secretary underscored the critical importance of maintaining high standards in project execution. He highlighted the commitment to excellence in all projects and noted the positive impact these infrastructure developments will have on the local community, particularly in enhancing connectivity, accessibility and overall well-being.