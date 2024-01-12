A conductor of a truck from Kulgam died, while its driver was injured due to electrocution in Ahmedabad area of Gujarat on Friday, officials said.

An official told that the driver and conductor were loading a truck when they came in contact with a live wire in Ahmadabad.

He said that the conductor died on the spot while the driver suffered critical injuries, who has admitted to a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Parray son of Abdul Qayoom Parray, and the injured as Muneeb Hamid Parray son of Abdul Hamid Parray—(KNO)

