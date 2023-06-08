Srinagar, June 8: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the steering committee constituted by the varsity for preparations related to its NAAC re-accreditation which is due next year.

Directing the members mandated to look after the respective NAAC assessment parameters assigned to them, Prof Nilofer instructed that the University’s Self Study Report (SSR) for the next NAAC accreditation should be ready by December 2023 without fail.

She said the business related to SSR preparation must start right away with respect to each parameter including Teaching Learning and Evaluation; Research, Innovations and Extensions; Infrastructure and Learning Resources; Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management, besides the Innovations and Best Practices.

Saying that the University is determined to further improve its NAAC accreditation from A+ to A++, the VC underlined the role of Deans, Heads of Departments and Coordinators of various research centres in providing active support to the Steering Committee with prompt information related to the qualitative and quantitative assessment parameters.

She also instructed the members to meet every 15 days henceforth to review the progress.

The Vice-Chancellor later chaired a meeting of heads and coordinators of teaching departments, directors of satellite campuses and officers of the University, where she complimented faculty across campuses, officers of the University, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students over the University’s remarkable ranking (rank 33) in the NIRF-2023.

At the outset, the VC thanked the Honourable Chancellor, Shri Manoj Sinha, for his dynamic leadership and sustained guidance to the University at every step in its march to achieve academic excellence.

Saying that it was a matter of great honour for the University to have gone up 20 positions in this year’s NIRF ranking, the Vice-Chancellor, however, cautioned that “this puts an additional responsibility on all of us to ensure that the University goes further upwards in future.”

“It is a big challenge,” she said, crediting “each and everyone in the University family, from top to bottom, for the feat”.

Asserting that “institution first” should be the mantra for everyone to work in the system, the VC exuded confidence that the University will come up to the expectations of the society and all other stakeholders and uphold the institutional values in their true spirit.

On the occasion, the VC also complimented chairpersons and members of various committees involved in successful conduct of the Y20 summit on May 11, 2023.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also spoke on the occasion and complimented the teachers, non-teaching staff, and student community for achieving the good ranking. The Registrar expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for leading the institution with great diligence and leadership.

Director DIQA, Prof Manzoor A Shah, gave the introductory remarks.