KU celebrates Int’l Day of Yoga across campuses

SRINAGAR: To underline the significance and holistic benefits of Yoga for individuals and communities, the University of Kashmir (KU), Friday joined the worldwide celebrations of the ’10th International Day of Yoga’ here.

The event was organised by KU’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).

In line with this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, the event strictly followed the international protocol for Yoga Day celebrations witnessing enthusiastic participation from students, faculty and staff.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal; Dean, Students Welfare, Prof Shamim Ahmad; Dean and Head, School of Law, Prof Mohammad Hussain; Vice Chairman, University Model School, Prof Aadil Amin Kak; Director, DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh, faculty and staff from DPES, students from the University Model School, along with their faculty besides faculty and staff from other varsity departments also joined in the celebrations.

The event featured Yoga sessions with full adherence to the international protocol, which included guided meditation and Yoga asanas (postures).

In her message, KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, highlighted the importance of Yoga in modern life and said that Yoga offers a pathway to inner peace and resilience, enabling individuals to navigate the challenges of life with a balanced mind and a healthy body.

On the occasion, KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal delivered a special note emphasising the significance of Yoga in promoting holistic health and well-being. Director, DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh, said that the varsity’s mission is to integrate physical education and wellness practices like Yoga into the daily lives of our students and staff.

Sr Asstt Prof at DPES, Dr Surjeet Singh, conducted the proceedings of the event, while as Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Wani, Dr Naseer Ahmad Bhat and Dr Iqbal Kabir Lone, faculty at DPES coordinated the additional arrangements for the smooth execution of the event. Gymnasium Coach, DPES, Sheikh Aadil delivered the formal vote of thanks. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and refreshment to all the participants.

Meanwhile, KU’s South Campus at Anantnag, also celebrated the International Day of Yoga in which faculty, staff and students participate. Underlining the significance of Yoga in daily life, Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri, highlighted the significance of Yoga in encouraging a balanced and harmonious lifestyle.