KTA pleads for PET Scan Facility at SMHS Hospital

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has urged the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to commission a PET Scan machine at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar.

In a statement issued today, KTA President Aijaz Shahdhar said that while the health sector under LG Manoj Sinha has shown tremendous progress, the lack of a PET Scan facility at the premier SMHS hospital is forcing hundreds of cancer patients to get the test done in private facilities at hefty charges.

“It would be in the interest of the community as well as for better healthcare facilities if the PET Scan facility is commissioned at the SMHS hospital,” Aijaz said. PET Scan is an advanced imaging technique used to detect cancer, heart conditions, brain disorders and other diseases.

Aijaz appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the demands and issue directions for commissioning the PET Scan facility at SMHS hospital in Srinagar. The KTA said providing these essential diagnostic facilities at the premier government hospital will significantly ease the burden on cancer and other critical patients in the Kashmir region.