Krishna Dhaba owner’s son succumbs at SMHS

Srinagar: The son of owner of a poplar eatery Krishan Dhaba, located at Dalgate, who was injured in a suspected militant attack two weeks ago, succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours on Sunday.

An official said that Aaskash Mehra son of Krishna Dhaba owner Ramesh Kumar Mehra was critically wounded after he was shot at on February 17 near his shop.

 

He said that Aakash was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours today.

Aakash was a resident of Janipur area of Jammu and was presently putting up at Dalgate with his family.

Notably, he was attacked on a day when European Union Envoys were on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to “assess the ground situation”—(KNO)

