Kashmir

KPDCL Rebuttal: Transition of Smart Metered Consumers to Pre-Paid Mode Is Final

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited KPDCL
xr:d:DAF4bjcdfto:687,j:8278038088613935554,t:24031716

SRINAGAR, JULY 03: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), today rebutted a news report published in a local newspaper regarding shifting of smart metered consumers from pre-paid to post-paid mode.

In a press statement issued today, a KPDCL spokesman clarified that Kashmir DISCOM is steadily transitioning all smart-metered consumers to prepaid mode, with 1.22 lakh consumers already switched to this system.

The spokesman added that the transition of smart metered consumers to prepaid mode is final, with no option to revert to postpaid.

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article kmmmuh58 pm modi 625x300 03 July 24 PM’s ‘Remote Control Govt’ Remark on Sonia Gandhi Triggers Opposition Walkout
Next Article WhatsApp Image 2024 07 03 at 16.20.06 79a32130 Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024: Cleanliness drive takes center stage at Ganta Ghar Lal Chowk
Leave a comment