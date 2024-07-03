KPDCL Rebuttal: Transition of Smart Metered Consumers to Pre-Paid Mode Is Final

SRINAGAR, JULY 03: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), today rebutted a news report published in a local newspaper regarding shifting of smart metered consumers from pre-paid to post-paid mode.

In a press statement issued today, a KPDCL spokesman clarified that Kashmir DISCOM is steadily transitioning all smart-metered consumers to prepaid mode, with 1.22 lakh consumers already switched to this system.

The spokesman added that the transition of smart metered consumers to prepaid mode is final, with no option to revert to postpaid.