Srinagar: To improve the situation of power in the valley, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has intensified its drive against illegal power consumption across Kashmir.

As per the data , the KPDCL last month conducted 14,893 inspections all over the valley during which a fine of Rs 1.80 crore was imposed on consumers for power thefts and bypassing of meters.

During these drives, 995 illegal connections were regularized while a load of 2.9 MW was subsequently added.

These drives have been launched by the department following frequent power outages and distress cuts.

An official of KPDCL said that the crackdown against illegal power consumption was currently going on throughout the valley.

“Our teams are conducting night inspections and we have been able to recover a huge quantity of crude heating devices and wires. This month, the drive is in full swing and it will continue throughout winter so that people shun illegal consumption of electricity,” he said.

“This initiative aims to crack down on unauthorized power connections and meter tampering, which not only pose a significant financial burden on the department but also hinder the provision of reliable electricity to legitimate consumers,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the KPDCL is using its social media handles to highlight the quantum of power thefts going on within the valley.

Photographs and videos of the KPDCL squads conducting raids in several parts of the Kashmir valley to check illegal hooking or use of boilers and heaters are viral on social media this winter.

The squads can mostly be seen seizing boilers and heaters that are being used after the onset of winter in Kashmir.

Apart from inspection, the KPDCL has decided to launch an awareness campaign regarding the judicious use of electricity.

In this campaign, they have decided to rope in clerics, scholars and civil society so that the power situation improves in the valley.

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, H Rajesh Prasad earlier told KNO that they will rope in representatives from various sections of the society to disseminate the message of judicious use of electricity within the public.

“We will take support of all those persons who have a social concern and reputation among the public. We will use religious clerics, scholars and civil society to propagate the judicious use of electricity,” he had said—(KNO)