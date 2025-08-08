KPDCL announces power shutdown

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the erection of V-Cross/ Channels and laying of conductor, shutdown of 33KV Arizal Tapline line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Arizal shall remain off while power supply to Arizal, Zanigam, Raiyar, Hardpanzoo will be affected from 07:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 09 & 11 August, 2025.

Also in order to carry out the work of LT AB Cabling and Pole erection under RDSS, shutdown of 33 KV Nagam Hafroo Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Hafroo shall remain off while power supply to Hafroo, Lolipora, Watkul, Darwan, Shopora and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 09 & 11 August, 2025.

Similarly, in order to facilitate the augmentation of 33 KV Budgam Parthan line, the shutdown of 33 KV Watrehail Tapline line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Watrehail shall remain off while power supply to Watrehail, Samsaan, Parthan, Watrehail PHE Substation and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 11 & 14 August, 2025.

Likewise, to carry out the relocation of old wooden frames of 33 KV Exhibition line inside PCR Batamaloo, shutdown of 33 KV GIS Tengpora-Exhibition line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Batamaloo and Exhibition shall remain off while power supply to Batamaloo, PCR, Hari Singh High Street, Baranpathar and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 10 August, 2025.

Moreover, in order to carry out Restringing of conductoring near Ahmadpora Grid and erection of ST Pole at Magam Market, the shutdown of 33 KV Ahmadpora Beerwah line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Beerwah, Khag and Arizal shall remain off while power supply to Beerwah, Sonpah, Najan, Khag, Arizal, Zanigam, Gandipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 17 August, 2025. In this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Ahmadpora Magam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Magam, Aripanthan and Mazhama shall remain off while power supply to Mazhama, Old Sanoor, Aripanthan, Magam, Weriahama, Budren and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 17 August, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33 KV Ahmadpora Kongamdara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Ahmadpora, Kunzer, Kongamdara and Batpora shall remain off while power supply to Agrikalan, Khior, Batpora, Kunzar, Goigam and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 17 August, 2025. Further, to facilitate replacement of channels outside Shariefabad Grid and on Sanoor Tap inside Receiving Station Narbal, the shutdown of 33 KV Sharifabad-Narbal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Narbal and Sanoor shall remain off while power supply to Narbal, Kawoosa, Lawaypora, Sozeith, Sanoor, Malpora, Redbugh, Railway Station and Mazhama will be affected from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 11 August, 2025. Additionally, to carry out replacement of Channels outside Shariefabad Grid, the shutdown of 33 KV Sharifabad Wadwan line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sharifabad, Wadwan and Soibugh shall remain off while power supply to Soibugh, Daharmuna, Wadwan, Russu, Pymus, Shariefabad, Durbal, Defence Shariefabad will be affected from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 11 August, 2025.