KPDCL announces power shutdown

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the stabilization/ renovation of 33kV landoora line Part-2nd for allocation of permanent bay to Landoora line, shutdown of 33KV Lassipora-Reshipora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Reshipora shall remain off while power supply to Zainapora, Chitragam, Awneera, Reban, Aglar, Sugan, tukawangam and Nagbal and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 06 & 10 August, 2025. Also in this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Lassipora-Keegam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Keegam, Mitrigam, Chararipora, and Ghulshanabad shall remain off while power supply to Keegam, Haal, Nikas,Mitrigam, Chararipora, Phakherpora , Rajpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 10 August, 2025.

Moreover, the shutdown of 33 KV Lassipora-IGC Lassipora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at IGC – I, II and III shall remain off while power supply to Industrial Estate IGC Lassipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 10 August, 2025. Similarly, in order to carry out the extension of existing 33 KV feeder from Burzhama to Batpora Receiving Station for evacuation of power from GIS Harwan, shutdown of 33KV Burzhama Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Burzhama shall remain off while power supply to Danihama, Khimber, Chaterhama, Tailbal, Burzhama, Gassu, Shoperbagh, Rahbagh, Batpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 02 & 04 July, 2025. Likewise, to facilitate replacement of damaged heat shrinkable kit of 33 KV Cable of GIS BAMK line, shutdown of 33KV GIS Nowshera (Kathidarwaza) line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Kathidarwaza shall remain off while power supply to Saida Kadal, Psychiatric Hospital, Central Jail, Naidyar, Kathidarwaza, Local Dal and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 03 August, 2025.