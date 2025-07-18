KPDCL announces power shutdown

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting and preventive maintenance works, shutdown of 33KV Kanipora-Keller line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Shadimarg, Keller and Kanipora shall remain off while power supply to Drabgam, Qasbayar, Kalampora, Dompora, Keller, Moshward, Nadpora and Kaniporaand adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 20 July, 2025.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV Lassipora-Keegam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Keegam, Gulshanabad, Mitrigam and Chararipora shall remain off while power supply to Murran, Rahmoo, Mirgund, Mitrigam, Hawal, Keegam, Rajpora, Gulshanabad, Akhaal, Chararipora, Pakherpora, Kamrazipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 21 July, 2025.

Also, in order to carry out the Stabilization and augmentation of 33 KV line, shutdown of 33KV Pampore-SIDCO line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at IE Khrew, Dedicated installations and Cement Plants shall remain off while power supply to IE Khrew and Cement Plants will be affected from 06:00 AM to 11:00 PM on 20 & 23 July, 2025.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV Pampore-Pampore line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pampore-I, Pampore-II shall remain off while power supply to Pampore, Khadermoh, Zewan, Tengan, EDI-Pampore and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 11:00 PM on 20 & 23 July, 2025.