KPDCL announces power shutdown

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out relocation of old/ wooden frames of 33 KV Exhibition line inside PCR Batamaloo, shutdown of 33KV GIS Tengpora Exhibition line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Batamaloo and Exhibition shall remain off while power supply to Batamaloo, PCR, HSHS, Baranpathri and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 13 July, 2025.

Meanwhile, in order to carry out stringing of conductor from BK Pora to Khanda under RDSS Scheme, shutdown of 33KV BK Pora Khanda Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Khanda shall remain off while power supply to Chattergam, Magraypora, Suthsoo, Gowherpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 14 & 16 July, 2025.