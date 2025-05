SRINAGAR, MAY 02: According to Chief Engineer KPDCL that in view of pole erection, cable stringing and DTR earthing, the power supply from Badampora-Kurhama Dab 33 kv Line to receiving stations including Kurhama, Dab, GCET, Sainik School and feeding areas including Kurhama, Youngoora, Baroosa, Old Dab, Checki Baba, Sainik School, Rabitar, Kondbal, GCET, Safapora & adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 03 from 10 am to 4 pm.