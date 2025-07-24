Koul chairs organisational meeting in Pulwama

PULWAMA, JULY 24: Jammu & Kashmir BJP General Secretary (organization) Ashok Koul chaired a key meeting of District Office Bearers at the party office in Pulwama, aiming to review ongoing organizational activities and discuss future strategies to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence.

Present during the meeting were State Secretary Wani Mudasir, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Social Media Incharge Sajad Raina, and District President Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi, among other senior functionaries.

During his address, Ashok Koul emphasized the importance of dedicated ground-level work and the need for effective communication with the public regarding the BJP’s policies and welfare initiatives. He called upon the cadre to remain connected with the people, especially the youth, and to actively address local issues with sincerity and commitment.

Koul reviewed the district’s organizational structure, recent outreach programs, and booth-level preparations, urging office bearers to strengthen their presence in every panchayat and urban ward.

District President Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi briefed the General Secretary on recent developments and ongoing party activities in Pulwama.