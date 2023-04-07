Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is again in the news. This time not for any movie but for the watch he wears.

‘Badshah of Bollywood’ was recently spotted at the NMACC India event wearing a Rs 31 lakh watch.

He was wearing Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph, an epitome of luxury and elegance.

The Royal Oak Chronograph is a statement piece made of the finest materials that display confidence and class. Its timeless design and impeccable craftsmanship are sure to turn heads wherever you go.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki and Jawaan. He also has an extended cameo in Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3.

“18kt rose gold case with a black crocodile leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Black dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim.Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, small second. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o’clock position. Chronograph – three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute, and 12 hour. Audemars Piguet Calibre 2385 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Octagon case shape, case size: 41 mm, case thickness: 10.8 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet,” theindianhorology wrote on its Instagram page.