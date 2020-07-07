Kher, Raina raise funds for slain Kashmir sarpanch’s family

Srinagar: In order to support the family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, actor Anupam Kher, cricketer Suresh Raina and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit have come together to raise funds for the bereaved family.

Ajay Pandita, a Sarpanch in the south Kashmir Anantnag district, was killed allegedly by militants on June 8 this year.

He has left behind a family of five, including his wife, two daughters and elderly parents.

A statement issued by Kher, Raina and Pandit said, “It was the first such killing of a minority community member in 16 years.”

“It was an attempt to create fear psychosis among the community members as was done in the valley in 1990s.”

Speaking about the fundraiser, film maker Ashoke Pandit said, “No amount of money can bring back a lost life, but we feel that we as a nation have a duty to stand by and support the family by whatever means possible.

“The fund raised from the campaign would directly be transferred into Ajay Pandita’s wife’s account and will be used for the welfare of the family.”

The fundraiser campaign was started on a crowdfunding platform known as Crowdkash. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and cricketer Suresh Raina are among the 465 others who have endorsed and contributed to the campaign. This included entrepreneur and activist Rohit Kachroo and former senior bureaucrat and social activist Kiran Wattal.