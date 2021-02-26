Khelo India festival signifies J&K touching new heights in peace, development: PM Modi

Says Gulmarg emerging first choice of international tourists

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that Khelo India International Games Festival that is being held in ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district signifies that J&K is “touching new heights in peace and development”.

Addressing over 600 participants including international players through virtual mode at Gulmarg, the Prime Minister Modi said that every Indian is keenly looking at the grand festival.

“This festival sends a message across the country—One India, strong India,” he said.

The Prime Minister Modi said that the participation of national and international players in the Khelo India International Games Festival Gulmarg will “raise the moral and self-confidence of every participant”.

“This festival will also add to the challenges and competition before the J&K teams and help them further excel in the winter games,” he said.

He said with Gulmarg hosting the grand event, the development signifies that J&K is “touching new heights in peace and developmental fronts”.

“Jammu and Srinagar will have Khelo India Centres to be followed with such centres in all districts of India,” he said.

He said that challenges left by the deadly pandemic are dying down slowly and sports activities are picking up. “Sports is not just a hobby but you learn team spirit and you learn to build self-confidence,” PM Modi said. “There are many small countries in the world that are earning fame by excelling in various fields of sports.”

He said there will be a sports policy that will be followed in each state and UT where sports professionals and talented youth will be identified. “Seniors will have to teach juniors,” he said and wishing all the best to over 600 players including international players who are part of the grand event—(KNO)