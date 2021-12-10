Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday temporarily suspended public namaz amidst the protests.



A statement quoting the Chief Minister said all previous sanctions given for public prayers stood nullified and the state government will now work out an “amicable solution that will uphold all rights and ensure no encroachment or exploitation”.



Until then, he said, there would be no namaz offering in public places.



“We have no issues anybody practising religion at their religious places but use of open spaces is not acceptable,” the Chief Minister said categorically.



“There should be no law and order situation or any tension about same. We got to know that there was a meeting between groups and some places were agreed upon or allocated but we, with immediate effect, withdraw all and will work out amicable solution soon,” he said, while referring to a recent agreement made by the Gurugram administration.



“We will help Waqf board to get their spaces free of encroachment. Till then, people should offer prayers at their legal sites, homes etc. We won’t infringe on any rights but nobody’s allowed to bully,” he added.





