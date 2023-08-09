It appears that Khabib Nurmagomedov has opted out of the idea of training Elon Musk for a potential match against Mark Zuckerberg.

According to sources quoted in international media reports, the CEO of Tesla reached out to the former UFC lightweight champion with the intention of seeking his assistance in preparing for a potential face-off with the CEO of Meta Platforms. Nonetheless, Nurmagomedov declined the offer, citing reasons that remain undisclosed.

Back in June, a light-hearted exchange between Musk and Zuckerberg on social media led to playful banter about elevating their competitiveness to a new realm. This seemingly led the two tech giants to tentatively agree to a cage fight. UFC president Dana White subsequently revealed that he had been in contact with both individuals and that their intention to engage in a charity fight inside the renowned octagon was genuine.

In preparation for the potential showdown, both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg engaged in training sessions with prominent MMA figures like Georges St-Pierre, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his desire to distance himself from this spectacle. In a recent report by the Russian news agency TASS, it was indicated that ‘The Eagle’ had turned down Musk’s entreaty for training. According to an undisclosed source cited by the news agency:

“The notion that Nurmagomedov was involved in this initiative was erroneous. UFC Eurasia Director General Andrey Gromkovsky was responsible for orchestrating this endeavor,” the unnamed source added.