Hyderabad: The theatrical trailer of Kannada’s most hyped movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is currently trending all over social media.

It is reported that the trailer of Yash- starrer has created a record by becoming the highest ever viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours crossing 109 million-plus views across five languages.

Sharing the big news on social media, the makers proudly mentioned, “Records.. Records.. Records..(imitating the dialogue from trailer) Rocky don’t like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it. Kannada: 18M Telugu: 20M Hindi: 51M Tamil: 12M Malayalam: 8M #KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2”.

While the audience, especially fans of Rocking Star Yash all over are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action, and unpredictable direction by Prashanth Neel, the trailer has amplified the buzz around its release.

Bollywood’s veterans Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles, ‘KGF- Chapter 2’ will hit the screens on April 14.

‘KGF- Chapter 2’ will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, while it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

