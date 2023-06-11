A man from Kerala, Shihab Chottur, embarked on an incredible journey by foot to Hajj in June 2022 and has now successfully reached Mecca after covering a staggering distance of over 8,600 km.

Hailing from Valancherry, Malappuram, Chottur traversed through India, Pakistan, Iran, and Kuwait during his epic 8,640-km trek to the holy pilgrimage site in Saudi Arabia.

Throughout his arduous journey, Chottur shared his experiences and documented his progress on his popular YouTube channel. He commenced his expedition on June 2nd last year from his hometown in north Kerala, and in the second week of May 2023, he finally crossed the Kuwaiti border, entering Saudi Arabia.

Prior to arriving in Mecca, Chottur paid a visit to Medina, the second-holiest city in Islam and the final resting place of Prophet Muhammad(SAW). After spending 21 days there, he continued his walk towards Mecca, covering nearly 440 km in just nine days.

Chottur’s Hajj pilgrimage will be completed when his mother, Zainaba, arrives from Kerala to accompany him for the final leg. The journey has been an incredible feat, with Chottur enduring various challenges and setbacks along the way.

Approximately 3,000 km into his trek, he faced a setback when Pakistani immigration authorities halted his progress. It was discovered that Chottur had previously been denied a transit visa by the embassy. Despite a dismissed petition in the Lahore High Court, the decision was later challenged in the Supreme Court.

After a prolonged wait, akin to the clearance granted annually to thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India for the Kartarpur Corridor, Chottur finally obtained the visa he needed in February.

With his visa in hand, he resumed his remarkable journey towards Mecca. And now, just over a year since he embarked on this incredible quest, Chottur has finally reached his ultimate destination.

Shihab Chottur’s incredible story of determination, perseverance, and faith serves as an inspiration to people around the world. His unwavering commitment to fulfilling his spiritual journey has captured the hearts and admiration of many, and his YouTube channel has become a platform to share his extraordinary tale with a global audience.